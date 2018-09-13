Live: View from Cape Fear, North Carolina 🌀
New for 2019: 3 new flavors of peanut M&M’s

NEW YORK — Here’s something new that could satisfy your sweet tooth.

M&M’s is reportedly coming out with three new flavors of peanut M&M’s in 2019. They include:

  • Mexican Jalapeno
  • Thai coconut peanut
  • English toffee peanut

Do any of these flavors get your attention? Would you be willing to try them?