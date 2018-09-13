Coach McCarthy on Rodgers’ recovery from knee injury: ‘This is no layup”

GREEN BAY — All of Packers nation is eager to learn whether Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be taking the snap on Sunday when the team tackles the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field. It’s a game you’ll be able to see only on FOX6 at noon.

Head Coach Mike McCarthy indicated during a media availability on Thursday, Sept. 13 that Rodgers will work in the rehab group for another day.

“Obviously we’re going to try to do more today than yesterday. But we’ll see how that goes,” McCarthy said. “I’m sure he’s sore today. This is no layup. That’s why it’s a day-to-day situation.”

Rodgers called his injury a “sprained knee” on Wednesday. Coach McCarthy has said #12 will be given the entire week to rehab and prepare for the Vikings. If Rodgers can’t go, the Packers would turn to backup DeShone Kizer, who accounted for two turnovers after coming in when Rodgers got hurt in the second quarter last week against the Bears.

If Rodgers does play, it would be his first game against the Vikings since the two-time MVP broke his right collarbone following a hit from Minnesota linebacker Anthony Barr on Oct. 15. The injury limited Rodgers to seven games last year.