Police: 2 shot, injured in separate incidents in Milwaukee

Posted 5:53 am, September 13, 2018, by

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Wednesday night, Sept. 12.

The first shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. in the area of 26th Street and Hope Avenue.

Shooting near 26th and Hope in Milwaukee

According to police, a 27-year-old man suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital.  The circumstances behind this incident are under investigation.

The second shooting happened near 41st Street and Lisbon Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

Shooting near 41st and Lisbon in Milwaukee

Police say a 31-year-old man suffered a serious gunshot wound while walking in the area when he was approached by two subjects.  The circumstances are still under investigation.