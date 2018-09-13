Researchers testing new needle-free flu vaccine
NEW YORK — What if you could have your flu vaccine mailed right to your door? Well, that may soon be a reality.
Researchers are working on a new, needle-free flu vaccine.
The new technology would need to be applied to the users’ skin, much like a Band-Aid.
Microneedles on the patch would deliver the vaccines straight into the skin.
The patch would also utilize a new antigen that causes the immune system to produce protective antibodies, as well as a substance to boost the effectiveness of the vaccine.
Researchers hope is that this new technology would lead to more people getting the vaccine and having access to it during a flu pandemic.