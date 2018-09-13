× Sheboygan man booked on multiple charges after pursuit, crash in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC — A Sheboygan man was arrested after a crash following a pursuit in Manitowoc.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper was pursuing an SUV, headed northbound on I-43 in Sheboygan County around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 12. After the trooper discontinued the pursuit, a deputy spotted the vehicle on I-43 near Silver Creek Road in the Township of Newton, traveling in excess of 100 miles-per-hour. The deputy initiated a traffic stop, but the suspect vehicle continued northbound on I-43, exiting at Calumet Avenue in Manitowoc. While trying to turn to head eastbound, the crash occurred when the suspect vehicle collided with the concrete curb for the median.

The vehicle rolled onto its side, and knocked over a traffic signal. The driver, a 21-year-old Sheboygan man, was taken out of the vehicle through the windshield due to minor injuries suffered in the crash. He was taken to the hospital for medical clearance and then booked into jail on charges of fleeing, operating under the influence of a controlled substance, unsafe passing, operating after revocation and reckless driving. He was also being held on a probation warrant.