Speed was a factor: Driver killed in crash in Bloomfield in Walworth Co.

BLOOMFIELD — A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Bloomfield in Walworth County Thursday afternoon, Sept. 13.

It happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Pell Lake Drive at the Highway 12 overpass.

A preliminary investigation revealed an SUV had been westbound on Pell Lake Drive when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle crashed into a concrete bridge abutment with significant force. The driver was killed. That person’s identity hasnt been released.

Police said speed was a factor in this crash.

An investigation is ongoing.