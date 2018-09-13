× Suspicious package outside St. Al’s school not a threat; contained paper

GREENDALE — Greendale police were called to St. Alphonsus School in Greendale on Thursday morning, Sept. 13 for a report of a suspicious package.

A school employee located the suspicious box shortly after 9 a.m. It was outside a door where deliveries are not normally made.

The Greendale Fire Department and Milwaukee County Sheriff EOD also responded to the scene.

As a precaution, the school was evacuated per their emergency protocols. Parents were notified and were directed to a secondary location to pick up their children.

The package was determined to contain paper — and was not a threat.