Target is hiring 120K seasonal workers ahead of the holidays 🎁 🎄

MILWAUKEE — Target is adding to its workforce ahead of the holidays.

The company is hiring 120,000 seasonal workers, doubling the staff dedicated to online orders.

It is a 20 percent increase from last year’s number of seasonal workers.

This announcement follows similar hiring news from other retailers, like Macy’s and Kohl’s.

Hiring events will be held in Target stores nationwide, from Oct. 12 through Oct. 14.