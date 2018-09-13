Target is hiring 120K seasonal workers ahead of the holidays 🎁 🎄

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - AUGUST 15: Job seekers enter a job fair at a new Target retail store on August 15, 2013 in San Francisco, California. Hundreds of job seekers applied for jobs during a job fair to staff a new Target City store. According to a report by the Labor Department, the number of people seeking first time unemployment benefits fell to the lowest level since 2007 with initial jobless claims decreasing by 15,000 to 320,000. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - AUGUST 15: Job seekers enter a job fair at a new Target retail store on August 15, 2013 in San Francisco, California. Hundreds of job seekers applied for jobs during a job fair to staff a new Target City store. According to a report by the Labor Department, the number of people seeking first time unemployment benefits fell to the lowest level since 2007 with initial jobless claims decreasing by 15,000 to 320,000. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
MILWAUKEE — Target is adding to its workforce ahead of the holidays.
The company is hiring 120,000 seasonal workers, doubling the staff dedicated to online orders.
It is a 20 percent increase from last year’s number of seasonal workers.
This announcement follows similar hiring news from other retailers, like Macy’s and Kohl’s.
Hiring events will be held in Target stores nationwide, from Oct. 12 through Oct. 14.