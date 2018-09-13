× Town Bank is the ‘official bank of the Pabst Theater Group’

MILWAUKEE — Town Bank has been named the “official bank of the Pabst Theater Group,” and has helped redesign box offices and is offering a special debit card.

According to a news release, the “Love Milwaukee Live” debit card will be offered to customers who open a checking account by Dec. 31. It features an image of the Pabst Theater, and includes a $100 gift card, good for ticket purchases at the Riverside and Pabst Theaters, Turner Hall Ballroom and The Back Room at Colectivo, along with Pabst Theater merchandise. The cards will be available beginning Sept. 17.

As for the box offices, the release says both Pabst Theater Group box office locations have been redesigned with new exterior digital screens, new countertops, new light boxes and updated signage.