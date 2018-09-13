× Trans-Siberian Orchestra wraps up winter tour at Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE — Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) is coming to Fiserv Forum on Sunday, Dec. 30 as part of its 20th anniversary tour.

TSO will present “Ghosts of Christmas Eve.” Tickets for the matinee and evening performances will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Sept. 14, at 10 a.m. Tickets for the 3 p.m. show can be purchased here; tickets for the 8 p.m. performance can be purchased here.

A news release says this year’s 20th anniversary tour is a presentation of TSO’s unforgettable “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” featuring founder/composer/lyricist Paul O’Neill’s timeless story of a runaway who finds her way into a mysterious abandoned theater.

“The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” features such enduring fan-favorites as “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24,” “O’ Come All Ye Faithful,” “Good King Joy,” “Christmas Canon,” “Music Box Blues,” “Promises To Keep” and “This Christmas Day.”

TSO’s Winter Tour is set to begin on Nov. 14, and will visit 65 cities across North America, for 100-plus performances, before concluding in Milwaukee on Dec. 30.