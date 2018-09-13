Vincent HS to host ‘farm-to-table’ fundraiser to support ag program 🐔🥚

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Vincent High School is the only school in Milwaukee to center its curriculum on agriculture, and on Sept. 20, Vincent is hosting an inaugural "Farm-to-Table" fundraiser, "Growing to Our Full Potential."

The event, which will be held at the school near Granville and Everts, will feature a surprise menu of appetizers showcasing food grown and raised at the school, combined with locally sourced products.

Vincent's barn was bustling Thursday, Sept. 13 with students collecting eggs from their chickens.

"My favorite part about being in the animal science class, or being in the pathway period, is having hands-on experience," said Samya Hickman, Vincent junior.

The fundraiser will help pay for resources in and around the coop.

"We need a lot of things that need to be done in the barn, but as of right now, we're bearing with everything and we're trying to do our best to take care of them," said Hickman.

After the eggs are collected, they are turned over to students in the food science and culinary department. On Thursday, six local foodies taste-tested the final product.

"The eggs were great. They didn't strike out on a single one," said Kevin Sloan, Pabst Theater Group executive chef.

The winning deviled egg, called "horse kicker" will be served at the fundraiser.

"I think for the students and all the people working so hard to put these students in a good position, it would mean a lot," said Sloan.

"It teaches them where their food comes from, and so they can be better consumers," said Gail Kraus, Vincent agricultural administrator.

The fundraiser is set to run from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $25, and can be purchased at the door.

CLICK HERE to learn more.