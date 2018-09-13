Washington County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON COUNTY -- Officials with the Washington County Sheriff's Office are warning you about suspicious phone calls in which the caller claims to be a member of their agency.

The scammers are apparently identifying themselves by using actual names of deputies. The scammers are telling citizens that there is an open civil case against them or that there is an active warrant out for their arrest and that they should call immediately. Officials say in at least one case a citizen was told to go and purchase gift cards. The number that is provided to the citizens is constantly changing but does go to a phone tree voicemail that claims to be the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office does not typically call people on the telephone to tell them that they have a warrant. Officials say law enforcement would never advise anyone to go and purchase gift cards or solicit payment for a warrant over the telephone.

If you receive a call from someone claiming to be an officer, you are urged to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 262-335-4478 and can ask to speak to the officer or a shift supervisor.