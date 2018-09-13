‘Why did you run?’ Memorial Day weekend homicide suspect turns himself in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Cortney Huley, 43, was shot six times near 19th and Hadley over the Memorial Day weekend. Police say they've caught their lead suspect: 37-year-old Thomas Sanders.

Authorities said Sanders turned himself in near Indianapolis on Sept. 2. The victim's daughter told FOX6 News that while the family is closer to justice, they also feel like they have to reopen an old wound.

"I feel like I be in a coma. I'm just stuck, sad, emotional, I don't want to talk," said Quantasha Huley, daughter of Cortney Huley.

Quantasha Huley, 24, talked with FOX6 about her life since the loss of her father on May 26.

"I'm more emotional now. I'm not myself now. I find myself crying off and on throughout the whole day," said Quantasha Huley.

On May 26, Huley had some friends over to play cards at his house when one of them abruptly shot Huley six times -- killing him.

"I just want to know why. Why did you do it? Why did you run? Why did you turn yourself in, and why now?" said Quantasha Huley.

Huley's family said Thomas Sanders, now in custody, was a family friend.

"My mother called me screaming, and I'm like 'what's going on? What's wrong?' She like, 'he turned himself in!' And I'm like, 'he turned himself in?' I didn't know how to feel," said Quantasha Huley.

Officials said Sanders turned himself in just outside Indianapolis. It's not clear what motivated him to do it, but for Huley's family, it's one step to closure and healing.

"I think about who's supposed to walk me down the aisle. Who's supposed to be at my sister's first graduation? Who's supposed to do all these things? And the man who's supposed to do those things is no longer with us," said Quantasha Huley.

FOX6 News reached out to the Marion County Sheriff's Office in Indiana, to request information about Sanders' extradition back to Milwaukee.

