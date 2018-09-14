7 dead pit bulls found abandoned in trash bags

HEMPSTEAD, NY — Long Island officials came across a grisly scene in Hempstead, New York when seven dead pit bulls were dumped in garbage bags and left in a sump, according to PIX11.

The dogs were discovered Wednesday, Sept. 12 at a New York State Department of Transportation sump, according to Nassau County SPCA.

PIX11 reports four females, two males, and a 3-month-old puppy were found inside the bags. All were pit bulls.

Nassau County SPCA is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of whomever killed the animals and dumped their remains.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Animal Cruelty Stoppers Hotline at 516-THE-SPCA. All calls will be kept confidential.