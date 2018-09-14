‘Aaron’s getting better:’ Coach McCarthy says Saturday practice critical for Rodgers

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers Head Coach Mike McCarthy said quarterback Aaron Rodgers is “getting better” in his recovery after what Rodgers called a knee sprain in the game against Chicago last Sunday.

“He feels better than he did in the beginning of the week. But tomorrow’s practice will be a pretty big indicator. So we’ll see how today goes,” McCarthy said. “I know he wants to play. So we’ll see how it goes.”

Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings can be seen only on FOX6 starting at noon.

If Rodgers does play on Sunday, it would be his first game against the Vikings since the two-time MVP broke his right collarbone following a hit from Minnesota linebacker Anthony Barr on Oct. 15. The injury limited Rodgers to seven games last year.