Generac Power Systems sending help to Carolina coast as Florence makes landfall

WAUKESHA -- In anticipation of power outages, FOX6 News learned Generac Power Systems is preparing to deploy a volunteer storm response team to the Carolinas Friday morning, Sept. 14 from Waukesha.

Additionally, more than 30 Red Cross volunteers from Wisconsin left Tuesday for the East Coast. More were on standby.

The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Florence has finally made landfall near Wrightsville, North Carolina.

The Miami-based center says the center of the eye moved ashore with top sustained winds of 90 mph (150 kph), making Florence a Category 1 hurricane in terms of wind intensity.