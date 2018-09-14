× Gov. Scott Walker issues order to help with tropical storm Florence

MADISON — Gov. Scott Walker is directing Wisconsin state agencies to help respond to Hurricane Florence.

Walker issued an executive order Friday afternoon authorizing Adjutant General Donald Dunbar to call elements of the Wisconsin National Guard to active duty to help civilian authorities in affected states.

The order also lifts restrictions on the number of hours interstate and intrastate carriers can if they’re transporting hurricane-related emergency supplies such as food, clothing, building supplies and fuel.