‘I love the snow:’ Milwaukee County plow drivers test skills in Truck ROADeo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Unfortunately, we all know winter is right around the corner. Need proof? County plow drivers are already on the road -- and it's all part of the Milwaukee County DOT 12th Annual Truck ROADeo.

When the snow flies, David Heller will be behind the wheel, plowing Milwaukee County roads -- all of Milwaukee County's roads.

"It's five months. It's 20 weeks -- from Nov. to April 1," said David Heller, highway maintenance worker.

Heller has cleared millions of miles over the last 24 years -- but never turns down the opportunity for some practice. Especially when bragging rights are on the line.

"The barrels are placed just right so they have to squeeze in between," said Donna Brown-Martin, Milwaukee Department of Transportation Director.

"You are always looking out your mirrors," said Heller.

Every fall, highway workers square off with the airport crew, navigating this closed course. The barrels are cars, the stands mail boxes.

The team that clears the most, wins.

"Is it a hard course? I would say it is. I know I can't do it," said Brown-Martin.

David didn't get a perfect score. Still he's confident the highway crew will come out on top.

"I think I did well. I think I hit one cone," said Heller.

But the real winner, Milwaukee County drivers, who can follow David's lead when the snow eventually arrives.

"I'm ready. I love snow," said Heller.

David says he and his co-workers will need some help this winter. They are asking drivers to stay back and let them do their job.