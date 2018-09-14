LIVE: View from North Topsail Beach, North Carolina in the path of Hurricane Florence 🌀
LIVE: Satellite loop of Hurricane Florence as it lashes Carolina Coast 🌀

It’s almost like a trend: The latest hair trend that leaves your hair so smooth and shiny

Posted 10:11 am, September 14, 2018, by

MILWAUKEE -- Scott Yance with Scottfree Salon joins Real Milwaukee to talk about the latest hairstyle trend: glass hair. Have you heard of glass hair or maybe seen it? The look is on all the runways and all over social media, and is emerging as the latest hair trend. Basically, it's a glass-like, smooth, shiny style.