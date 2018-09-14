It’s almost like a trend: The latest hair trend that leaves your hair so smooth and shiny

MILWAUKEE -- Scott Yance with Scottfree Salon joins Real Milwaukee to talk about the latest hairstyle trend: glass hair. Have you heard of glass hair or maybe seen it? The look is on all the runways and all over social media, and is emerging as the latest hair trend. Basically, it's a glass-like, smooth, shiny style.
