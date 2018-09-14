Known gang member sought by US Marshals; ‘He needs to turn himself in’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- U.S. Marshals are searching for a known gang member that has violated his parole -- 44-year-old Julius Arberry.

"He was on the right track it seemed for a while," said the agent on the case. "He's a Vice Lord gang member."

U.S. Marshals say Arberry has not been sen since July -- after violating the conditions of his probation. Authorities believe his drug addiction has resurfaced.

"I've actually had interaction with him. He's a level-headed guy, especially when he's not using," the agent said.

Arberry is connected to neighborhoods near 15th and Center on Milwaukee's north side. But he could easily be seeking refuge outside of the state.

"I believe he has ties outside the area, possibly Michigan," said the agent.

Arberry is described as being 5'10" tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has several tattoos on both of his arms.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Arberry also has a history of using firearms -- which is why his presence in the community at this time is concerning.

"He needs to turn himself in," the agent said.

If you have information that could lead to Arberry's arrest, you are asked to contact U.S. Marshals at 414-297-3707.