Man accused of killing Officer Michael Michalski goes to trial in December

MILWAUKEE — A trial date is now set for the man accused of killing Milwaukee Police Officer Michael Michalski.

Jonathan Copeland Jr. is charged with first degree intentional homicide and attempted first degree intentional homicide in the murder of Michalski

Copeland pleaded not guilty to those charges in August.

Copeland was not present for a scheduling hearing on Friday, Sept. 14. But the court set the jury trial date for Copeland — it will begin on Dec. 10.