MPD recruit officer fired, accused of being drunk at firearms range

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee Police Department recruit officer has been fired for allegedly being drunk while at the department’s firearms range.

A search warrant obtained by FOX6 News says Joel Swieciak, 29, was on duty when he was removed from the firearms range on Monday, Sept. 10. The warrant says a firearms instructor detected an odor of alcoholic beverages from Swieciak. She believed he “was under the influence.”

The warrant says Swieciak was escorted to the internal affairs division where he was given a breath test. About an hour-and-a-half after Swieciak was removed from the firearms range, the breath test showed he had a .104 BAC — more than the legal limit. The warrant says Swieciak responded by saying, “How can that be? I was drinking over the weekend. Could mouthwash do this?” A second breath test was administered — it registered a .096 BAC.

Milwaukee police confirm Swieciak was terminated for violating the Milwaukee Police Department’s Code of Conduct.