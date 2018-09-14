Overnight full closures: A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about all the construction that going to impact your commute.

I-45/894 Project

Friday, September 14

Overnight Full Closure I-41/894 South at National Avenue for overlay work - 10 p.m. - 8 a.m.

Overnight Full Closure I-43/894 West at 76th Street north through Lincoln Avenue for paving and bridge work - 11 p.m. - 7 a.m.

Overnight Full Closure I-94 East at Moorland Road for sign structure installation - 11 p.m. - 6 a.m.

Saturday, September 15

Overnight Full Closure I-41/894 South at National Avenue for overlay work - 10 p.m. - 8 a.m.

Sunday, September 16 and Monday, September 17

Overnight Full Closure I-43/894 West at 76th Street north through Lincoln Avenue for paving - 10 p.m. - 5 a.m.

Tuesday, September 18 thru Thursday, September 20

Overnight Full Closure I-43/894 West at 76th Street north through Lincoln Avenue for overlay work - 10 p.m. - 5 a.m.

Overnight Full Closure I-41/894 South at National Avenue for paving - 10 p.m. - 5 a.m.

Overnight Full Closure I-43 North full closure at Layton Avenue for overlay work - 10 p.m. - 5 a.m.

I-94 North - South Project

Friday, September 14