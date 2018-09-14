× Packers to honor HOF inductee Jerry Kramer, add name to Lambeau Ring of Honor

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers are set to honor former guard and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Jerry Kramer in a special ceremony at halftime of Sunday’s Packers-Vikings game.

During the ceremony, Kramer’s name will be unveiled on the southwest façade inside Lambeau Field, alongside the names of fellow Packers enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Kramer will also be presented with his Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence.

Kramer was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio on Aug. 4. Kramer made five All-Pro squads, the NFL’s 50th Anniversary Team, NFL All-Decade Team of the 1960s and the Super Bowl Silver Anniversary Team. At the HOF ceremony, Kramer paid tribute to learning the importance of “preparation, commitment, discipline, consistency, pride, tenacity, belief in your team and belief in yourself.”

He has waited a long time, but it's official for Jerry Kramer #PFHOF18 pic.twitter.com/nd7cDUBBJM — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) August 4, 2018

“It was an incredible experience to be with him and have him bring you along,” he said of Lombardi. “Approval and belief: powerful, powerful tools.”

The last player to have his name added to the Ring of Honor was Brett Favre — his name was revealed on Oct. 16, 2016.