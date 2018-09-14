× Police: Body recovered from Lake Michigan is 17-year-old Donovan Anderson

KENOSHA — Kenosha police identified on Friday, Sept. 14 the body that was recovered from Lake Michigan near Carthage College as 17-year-old Donovan Anderson. Anderson was an Indian Trail High School senior and Kenosha resident.

Anderson was part of a group of Indian Trail High School students taking pictures and playing in the water, when officials say he jumped into the lake off the North Pier.

Anderson’s body was recovered on Wednesday, Sept. 12.

Rescue crews brought out boats, helicopters and dive teams to search for Anderson. However, the lake conditions were a challenge for crews searching early on.