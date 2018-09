Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THINSVILLE -- It's all about safety this weekend in the Village of Thiensville. Deputy Fire Chief Joel Deutsch joins FOX6 WakeUp to tell us all about it.

Thiensville Public Safety Day

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. in Walgreens Parking Lot

Thiensville Fire Department Annual Fall Pancake Breakfast

Sunday: 8 a.m. - Noon at Thiensville Fire Station