Rivals and undefeated teams clash in Week 5 of the High School Blitz

We are already in to the middle of the high school football season. For Week 5 of the FOX6 High School Blitz, we had some great match-ups of rivals and undefeated teams. That included our Game of Week, New Berlin Eisenhower vs New Berlin West. They call it the National Avenue Championship. This year it goes to Ike, 24 to 6. To see that game and all of the highlights this week, just click on the videos.

Oak Creek vs Franklin

Franklin hosting Oak Creek in an always entertaining match up. Franklin's Matt Devinger launches to Spencer Kent amazing bobble catch. That leads to a score, 20 to 14 Oak Creek. Franklin defense stiffens, Zach Martin big hit. Then it's Franklin's Ron Wilson with the 16 yard run for the go ahead score. Wilson adds to it, taking the shovel pass for a score. Sabres win the Helmet Game Trophy, 28 to 20.

Whitefish Bay vs Homestead

The rivalries continue at Homestead where revenge was on the mind of the Highlanders hosting Whitefish Bay. Up 22 at the half, they look to pour it on, Jared Schneider returns the kick all the way down to the Blue Dukes 31 yard line. 3 plays later, Emory Weeden keeps it, and it's the right call, 28 yards for the touchdown. Blue Dukes trying to do anything to stay in the game as Drew Garcia scores from 13 yards out. But Homestead is too much, winning 42 to 20.

Nicolet vs Grafton

Another North Shore contest with Nicolet visiting Grafton. Colin Indermuehle firing up the home crowd with the pass to Caleb Buback for the 15 yard touchdown, 7-0 Blackhawks. The Knights try to respond, on 4th and goal they can't as the Grafton defense holds and takes over on downs. The ensuing drive sees Brady Ward taking the ball and weaving his way in for the score, 65 yards later. Grafton wins this one, 28 to 7.

Burlington vs Waterford

To Waterford for a southern lakes showdown, Burlington and Waterford. The Demons threatening right away, 4th and goal from the 8. But William Ketterhagen comes up with the initial hit and his mates join him stopping the Burlington drive. The Wolverines seemed to be pinned in on the ensuing drive, but all of a sudden, Tanner Keller goes around the end for 54 yards. After establishing a ground attack, the drive continues through the air. Joe Schauer hits Dominic Miller across the middle, he breaks a few tackles on his way to the 46 yard score. The Demons don't destruct as they show determination, Dalton Damon delivers a strike to Lucas Zasada for a game tying touchdown, 35 yards and we're tied at 7. But it's the Wolverines who run away with this one, 42-14 and take over first place in the conference.