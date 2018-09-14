School bus crashes into home at 2nd & Lloyd in Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police and firefighters are on the scene of a school bus that crashed into a home near 2nd and Lloyd. A car is also involved in the wreck.

Witnesses tell FOX6 News the bus driver ran a stop sign, the bus collided with a car, the car hit a light pole and the bus crashed into the corner of the home.

The owner of the home was inside at the time. He told FOX6 News his house shook. The owner of the home said the driver got out of the bus on his own -- and that he was the only person on the bus.

It's not clear if there are any injuries associated with this incident.