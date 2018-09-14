× Trial date set for Kris Zocco, accused of killing Kelly Dwyer

MILWAUKEE — The murder trial is set for the man accused of killing Kelly Dwyer.

Kris Zocco is charging with killing Dwyer in a “violent sex act” in 2013. Investigators say Zocco killed her at his east side apartment before dumping her body in Jefferson County.

Zocco now faces a new charge of solicitation of felony intimidation of a witness. This, after a cellmate told detectives that Zocco offered him money to deal with a witness.

Zocco’s trial is set to begin on Sept. 24.