× US kids are drinking far more water than sodas or other drinks

U.S. kids are drinking more water than sodas and fruit drinks. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports finds water accounts for almost half of kids total beverage consumption.

CDC researchers used data from a national health survey overall finding water accounted for nearly 44 percent of all beverages consumed. That was followed by milk, soda and 100-percent fruit juice.

There were differences in the amounts of water kids drank based on ethnic backgrounds. But researchers say the findings add to the growing evidence that consumption of sodas and other sweet drinks has dropped in the past decade.

The report was published September 13, in the CDC’s NCHS Data Brief.