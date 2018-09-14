Wrong-way driver crashes into semi on I-43, arrested for OWI

MILWAUKEE — A 54-year-old Milwaukee woman was arrested for OWI and recklessly endangering safety early Friday, Sept. 14 after crashing into a semi-trailer truck while traveling the wrong way on northbound I-43. The crash temporarily shut down the freeway.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, squads responded to a report of a wrong-way driver on northbound I-43 just after midnight near the Ozaukee County line. While responding, dispatch reported the vehicle had crashed into a semi-trailer truck near Green Tree Road.

The North Shore Fire Department responded to extricate the driver of the car from her vehicle — and she was taken to the hospital.

Patrol squads shut down the freeway and diverted traffic off at N. Silver Spring Road until the freeway reopened at 4:15 a.m.

The operator of the semi was not injured, but the semi sustained extensive damage. The rear wheels and axle were sheared off the trailer by the striking vehicle. North Shore Fire cleaned up the seven gallon diesel spill.

A preliminary investigation revealed that witnesses initially saw the vehicle going the wrong way approximately 10.3 miles north of the crash.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as 54-year-old Jacqueline Degenhardt. She was arrested for felony 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety and cited for OWI-1st offense. If convicted on the felony charge, Degenhardt faces up to ten years in prison.