Army veteran, his family break ground on mortgage-free home in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS — A veteran and his family received a special surprise in Menomonee Falls on Saturday, Sept. 15.

Crews broke ground on a mortgage-free home for Army Sgt. 1st Class Tyson Cole and his family.

Cole says they thought they were going to the location for an interview on Saturday, but were pleasantly surprised.

“It really does make you feel like you’re home, like you belong here, you belong somewhere. It’s almost unexplianable,” said Cole.

The organization “Operation Finally Home” is teaming up with local builder, Belman Homes, and the Metropolitan Builders Association of Greater Milwaukee to make it possible.