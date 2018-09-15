× Campground offers free stays to military families escaping Florence

LANCASTER COUNTY, Penn. — The Loose Caboose Campground in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, is offering free stays to any active service members forced to evacuate due to tropical storm Florence.

The Loose Caboose is one of 300 campgrounds in the country that is a part of the `Tents for Troops` program, which offers people in service a free two-night stay year round.

The owners, Donald and Tracy Lemaster, are air force veterans themselves, and say it`s their way of giving back.

And now, with some servicemen and women forced to evacuate their homes along the east coast, the Lemaster’s are welcoming them to stay at the campground.

“It`s a financial burden for them to make these unplanned trips northbound and west away from the affected areas, and so I`ve talked to others who say this is a real blessing because it saves them a lot of money when they would otherwise have to get hardship loans and things to get it done just to get safe,” said Donald Lemaster.

The Lemasters say that any service men and women who are seeking shelter are welcome to stay at the campground for as long as they need.

So far, two families have come by to stay.

The owners anticipate more could be coming, and they say they’ll be ready for them.