Five O’Clock Steakhouse gives back on ‘Thank a Police Officer Day’

MILWAUKEE — Appreciating our local law enforcement, Five O’Clock Steakhouse invited Milwaukee police officers to enjoy a meal on them on Saturday, Sept. 15.

The event was part of “Thank a Police Officer Day.”

“We just want to show the same appreciation that everyone else probably has for them,” said Maxwell Eyrise, assistant general manager at Five O’Clock Steakhouse . “They do what they can for us and we do steak and we do beef. We brought some great prime rib sandwiches today. Just can’t say thank you enough to them.”

“Every day we know we have more citizens out there like them, and they are there to support us and we’re out there to support them as well,” said Sgt. Richard Jack, Milwaukee Police Department District 3.

It’s the fourth straight year Five O’Clock Steakhouse is providing meals to their local officers.