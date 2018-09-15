× Group of women accused of stealing $4,000 in Kohl’s clothes face felony charges

MOUNT PLEASANT — Three women are facing felony charges after allegedly stealing over $4,000 in clothes from the Kohl’s store located in Mount Pleasant.

Mount Pleasant police responded to the store, located at 5500 Washington Avenue, around 11:20 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 14.

Officials say the women, ages 23, 24 and 27, ran from store security to the parking lot with more than $4,000 in merchandise.

Mount Pleasant police arrested the suspects near their vehicle in the parking lot. Two resisted arrest.

The group of women, all from Milwaukee, were taken to jail on felony charges.

Charges of retail theft and resisting an officer were forwarded to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office.