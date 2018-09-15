× Police: 2 shot, injured in separate incidents in Milwaukee, no arrests made

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Friday night, Sept. 14. A 16-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. in the area of 59th Street and Appleton Avenue.

According to police, a 23-year-old man suffered a non-life threatening gunshot while in a vehicle in the area and was treated at a local hospital. Police are looking for suspect(s).

Around 11 p.m. police were called out to the area of 14th Street and Mineral Street for reports of a shooting.

Police say the 16-year-old male victim walked into a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing.