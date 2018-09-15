Popcorn steak bites: Delicious dish that will get the whole family gathered around the table

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- With school back in session it can be hard to get the family around the diner table to eat. Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joined FOX6 WakeUp to show us a quick and easy recipe.

Popcorn Steak Bites

Ingredients

1 pound beef Cubed Steaks, cut 1/2 inch thick

6 cups ridged potato chips (any flavor)

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon pepper

2 large eggs, slightly beaten

Dipping Sauces:

Ranch or Thousand Island dressing, mustard, ketchup or barbecue sauce

Instructions