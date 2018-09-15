Popcorn steak bites: Delicious dish that will get the whole family gathered around the table

MILWAUKEE -- With school back in session it can be hard to get the family around the diner table to eat. Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joined FOX6 WakeUp to show us a quick and easy recipe.
Popcorn Steak Bites
Ingredients
- 1 pound beef Cubed Steaks, cut 1/2 inch thick
- 6 cups ridged potato chips (any flavor)
- 1/3 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon pepper
- 2 large eggs, slightly beaten
Dipping Sauces:
- Ranch or Thousand Island dressing, mustard, ketchup or barbecue sauce
Instructions
- Cut beef steaks into 1X1-inch pieces; set aside.
- Place chips in bowl of food processor. Cover; pulse on and off to form fine crumbs.
Cook's Tip: To crush chips with rolling pin, place chips in large food-safe resealable plastic bag. Close bag securely, leaving one inch opening. Finely crush chips in bag with rolling pin.
- Combine pepper and flour in a shallow bowl. Place crushed chips and eggs into two additional shallow bowls. Dip steak pieces in flour, then into egg, then into crushed chips, turning to coat all sides and pressing chips onto steak pieces.
- Spray rack of broiler pan with nonstick cooking spray. Place beef bites on rack in broiler pan so surface of beef is 6 inches from heat. Broil 8 to 10 minutes or until 160°F. Serve immediately with dipping sauces, as desired.
Cook's Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed beef. Cubed steaks should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of cubed steak doneness.