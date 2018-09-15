September 15
-
Learn what it takes to become a first responder at MATC’s Fire, Police, EMS Expo
-
September 8
-
2 dead after New Jersey home explosion
-
Caught on camera: Suspect sets building on fire near 15th & Washington in Milwaukee
-
Developing: Police investigate fire on Milwaukee’s west side
-
-
‘Traumatizing:’ 3 teens arrested after police pursuit of stolen car leads to violent crash in Milwaukee
-
‘This is sweet! We got this:’ 25 years in prison for 1 of 3 accused of beating man during robbery, setting fire to home
-
Teen dies after 5-story fall from NYC fire escape
-
Milwaukee police: 15-year-old in custody after attempting to set squad car on fire
-
Caught on camera: Police seek arsonist after vehicle set on fire in Third Ward parking structure
-
-
2 children bitten in suspected shark attacks
-
Man in very critical condition after dropping grandson from window to escape house fire
-
Caught on camera: Milwaukee police need your help to identify burglary suspects