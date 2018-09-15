Silver Alert issued for 67-year-old Delores Potter, missing from West Allis

WEST ALLIS — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 67-year-old woman from West Allis. Officials say Delores Potter went for a walk on Saturday, Sept. 15 and has not returned home.

Potter left around 1:30 p.m. Officials say when she has been missing in the past, she was located walking on the freeway and at the Summerfest grounds.

Authorities say Potter has been talking about going to the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino.

Potter is described as a female, white, standing 5’4″ tall, weight 150 pounds, with long, straight brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a light green fleece jacket, black pants, blue shoes, and a sparkly Milwaukee Brewers’ hat.

Anyone with information on Potter’s whereabouts is asked to contact West Allis police at 414-302-8000.