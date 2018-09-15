‘Standing together in unity:’ Group holds prayer vigil for peace in Sherman Park

MILWAUKEE — A group gathered to pray for peace in Sherman Park in light of violence throughout Milwaukee.

A prayer vigil was held on Saturday night, Sept. 15 in honor of two brothers killed exactly one month ago near 6th and Center. The victims’ sister said her brothers Justin and Tony were gunned down after an argument with a woman.

Organizers are calling on the community and city leaders to work together to urge people to put the guns down.

“We have a lot of people as you see we’re standing together in unity and we’re going to fight this and if we got to keep going on these corners, and wherever we have to be, we’re going to fight and fight and fight,” said Macshaunya Wright, victims’ sister.

A 26-year-old Milwaukee man has been charged in their deaths.