Watch: News reporter helps rescue dog from Florence flooding

NEW BERN, N.C. -- Tropical Storm Florence is unleashing its wrath on the East Coast.

The eye of the storm made landfall Friday morning, Sept. 14, but is still packing winds of at least 85 miles-per-hour.

The slow pace of the storm is a major concern. At just six-miles-per-hour right now, it's expected to lead to major flooding with up to 40 inches in some areas.

In New Bern, North Carolina some residents and their animals needed to be rescued from their homes Friday afternoon.

Video captured a news reporter helping a woman carry her dog through the floodwaters to safety.