Celebrate fall at the Wine and Harvest Festival in historic downtown Cedarburg

CEDARBURG -- The Cedarburg Wine and Harvest Festival is celebrating the change of seasons in a big way this weekend. Evan spent the morning getting a look at all there is to do.

About Cedarburg Wine and Harvest Festival (website)

As the leaves begin to change and the fresh air turns brisk, the splendor of autumn is soon to be upon us! To kick-off this beautiful season, come and celebrate a sweet and savory weekend at the 46th Annual Wine & Harvest Festival in historic downtown Cedarburg! The festival opens Saturday, September 15 from 10 am - 6 pm (with the Gruber Law Office Main Stage open later that evening until 8:30 pm playing live music) and Sunday, September 16 from 10 am - 5 pm.

With the abundance of Wisconsin’s homegrown produce and artisan foods plus the award-winning wines of Cedar Creek Winery, this free, family-oriented arts and crafts event is an absolute must for all fest-goers!

The Festival Food Court located at the Community Center features grilled corn, BBQ, gyros, seafood, noodles, fried cheese, brats, burgers, grilled foods, and many more delicious delights. Enjoy unique, tasty Olsen’s Piggly Wiggly’sOriginal Harvest Apple Brat and Cranberry Turkey Wraps available only at the Official Festival Food Booth.