Fan says Packers’ policy requiring paid ticket for babies at Lambeau should be changed

BLAINE, Minn. — The Green Bay Packers’ ticket policy has a Minnesota mom seeing red — the lifelong football fan calling out her favorite team for forcing mothers to pay full price for babies who attend games.

“We were super excited to take her to the game,” said Erica Johnson.

After learning the Packers require a ticket for everyone who enters Lambeau Field, regardless of how big or small, Johnson said the policy needs to change. Her daughter, who is just under 3 months old is too young to sit up. The plan was to put some noise canceling headphones on her, and Jonson would snuggle her in an infant carrier during the Packers vs. Vikings game at Lambeau Sunday, Sept. 16. After calling and sending a letter, the Packers made it clear everyone entering the stadium must purchase a seat — which posed some problems for the new mother — the expense, the game being sold out and the principle.

“Many nursing moms understand leaving her at home for the average length of the game, of three-and-a-half to four hours, just isn’t a feasible option, so you gotta figure out how to make do, which means bringing her with,” said Johnson.

According to Ticket City, the Packers are one of seven NFL teams that require everyone entering to pay for a seat. Other teams have height and age restrictions, ranging from the New Orleans Saints allowing anyone 5 years old and younger in without a ticket. The Vikings welcome any kids 36 inches or shorter free of charge from the comforts of their parent’s lap. The Vikings even unveiled a new nursing room, which Lambeau also has, but Johnson questioned how a nursing mom who leaves her baby at home could even bring in pumping equipment, with the NFL’s small, clear bag policy.

For this and other reasons, she said her beloved Packers need to step up their game.

“I just want them to step back and review the policy — being a hometown team, family-friendly environment that we’ve always known the Packers to be. The kids could really enjoy that experience,” said Johnson.

Johnson said she and her husband had been looking forward to taking their daughter to Lambeau since before she was born, but thankfully, they checked the policy before making the five-hour trip.