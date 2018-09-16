Amy’s Candy Kitchen visitors get taste of fall at Cedarburg’s Wine and Harvest Festival

CEDARBURG — Visitors celebrated the unofficial start to fall in Cedarburg Saturday, Sept. 15 and Sunday, Sept. 16 during the two-day Wine and Harvest Festival.

“Wine and Harvest Festival is great — it’s energizing,” said Paula Heupel, Amy’s Candy Kitchen.

The event featured artists, craft vendors and of course, plenty of delicious food.

“We’re really known for our jumbo caramel apples,” said Heupel.

We found plenty of customers looking to sample the truffles, chocolates and candy apples.

“The smell of our caramel permeates throughout the door, and that’s why people come here,” said Heupel.

“Oh my gosh, it’s really good,” said one customer.

Employees said they plan for this festival a month in advance.