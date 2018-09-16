Missing and endangered: West Bend police seek 84-year-old woman

WEST BEND — West Bend police are looking for a 84-year-old woman reported missing Sunday, Sept. 16.

Police said Imelda Algiers’ family saw her napping around 3 p.m. Sunday at her home. She was reported missing shortly before 4 p.m.

She stands about 5’4″ tall and weighs about 110 pounds with white hair. She has Alzheimer’s disease.

Police said she doesn’t have access to a vehicle and doesn’t have a cellphone. It’s not believed she has any money or an ID. She was likely wearing a medical identification necklace.

A Silver Alert has been issued.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact police.