Packers square up against Vikings on Sunday, Aaron Rodgers expected to play

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers will take on the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Sept. 16. You’ll be able to watch the game only on FOX6 starting at noon.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is expected to play during the game, according to a source connected to Ian Rapoport, an insider for the NFL Network and NFL.com.

Absent a setback, #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will start today vs the #Vikings, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. He’s still sore and swollen because of a sprained knee, but sounded like practice Saturday impressed everyone. Should be good to go. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 16, 2018

Not only are the #Packers slated to have QB Aaron Rodgers, but standout WR Davante Adams (shoulder) is expected to play, as well, I’m told. He was listed as questionable. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 16, 2018

According to Packers.com, Green Bay has a 9-3-1 mark (.731) against the Vikings (including playoffs) at Lambeau Field under Head Coach Mike McCarthy. The Packers have scored 23-plus points in 10 of the last 12 home games vs. Minnesota. Sunday’s game is the first matchup between the two teams in September at Lambeau Field since 2008. Green Bay has won four of the last five home September contests against the Vikings.