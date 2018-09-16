Pewaukee group that rescued 135 animals after Katrina heads to Carolinas

PEWAUKEE — Another American Red Cross volunteer left Milwaukee Sunday, Sept. 16 to head east to help those impacted by Hurricane Florence, downgraded to a tropical depression, linked to at least 17 deaths. We also found another group, headed east from southeast Wisconsin to help pets in need.

Raymond Teschke from Horicon walked with a purpose as he made his way through the airport Sunday.

“Currently, I’m assigned to be a shelter worker. This will be my first deployment to a large-scale disaster,” said Teschke.

He was the latest volunteer from Wisconsin to head out to help — planning to be in the Carolinas for three weeks.

“Thirty-four were deployed ahead of the storm and over this weekend, 17 more are starting to make their way out” said Justin Kern with the American Red Cross.

“Get them a hotel room for a couple of nights. Food. Gasoline — whatever they need,” said Teschke.

Caryn Buege was headed out from her Pewaukee home to help animals impacted by the storm.

“The animals are scared. They don’t know what is going on. They have been without their people and lived through a natural disaster,” said Buege.

Buege, a former sheriff’s deputy, runs the charity “Operation Bring Animals Home.” Five volunteers left with a boat and RV to rescue stranded dogs and cats.

“Our ultimate goal is to make direct contact with those families and try and get those animals home,” said Buege.

When Hurricane Katrina hit in 2005, Buege’s group rescued 135 animals.