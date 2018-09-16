Volleyball is life for this Greendale HS senior

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENDALLE -- Kayce Litzau is a senior at Greendale High School and plays volleyball. She says she grew up basically in a gym. Kayce's mom was a volleyball coach at UW-Milwaukee. She says she would be at practices shagging balls and just hanging out when she was young. Kayce will play volleyball in the fall at Wichita State University. She is excited for that next step, but also wants to enjoy her senior year at Greendale. Kayce also plays drums for the marching band and orchestra. She says falls are always very busy.

Kayce Litzau

Volleyball

Greendale HS Senior