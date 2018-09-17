36-year-old convicted sex offender released in Kenosha; lives near 22nd Ave. and 56th St.

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Police Department are making sure residents are aware that a registered sex offender is residing within a one mile radius of 22nd Avenue and 56th Street.

26-year-old Joe Davis, Jr. was released from prison on November 21, 2017. He has prior acts of sexual assault involving a female juvenile. The assaults included forced sexual contact with a six-year-old girl.

He is under supervision by the Department of Corrections, Division of Probation & Parole. He is not permitted to have unsupervised contact with minors. He is not permitted to have any contact with his victim. He is not allowed to be at taverns, bars, liquor stores and he is not permitted to consume alcohol or drugs.

Davis must comply with standard sex offender rules and cooperate with electronic monitoring. He must have face to face contact with law enforcement. He is a lifetime registrant of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registration Program and he must complaint with all of the requirements of the program.

Davis has served the sentence imposed on him by the courts. He is not wanted by the police at this time.