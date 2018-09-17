After drowning, some life rings coming to Kenosha’s North Pier as further solutions weighed

KENOSHA -- City leaders on Monday, Sept. 17 proposed changes to Kenosha's North Pier in an effort to save lives, after a 17-year-old Indian Trail High School student drowned in Lake Michigan after jumping into the water from the pier.

Some Common Council members said they feel life rings are part of the solution, but there aren't any at the pier, which some aldermen called frustrating.

"It shouldn't have taken this long to get where we are now," said Alderman David Bogdala.

"It's a basic responsibility of government to provide for public safety," said Alderman Daniel Prozanski.

The two council members proposed three changes to improve safety at the pier: fines for swimming within 150 feet, consequences for tampering with life rings and education in schools.

"I think that's an important aspect, of educating the public, and starting with kids is the way to go," said Prozanski.

Donovan Anderson's body was recovered from Lake Michigan near Carthage College on Sept. 12. He was part of a group of students taking pictures and playing in the water on Sept. 6. Officials said he jumped into the lake off the pier and didn't resurface.

Rescue crews brought out boats, helicopters and dive teams to search for Anderson. However, the lake conditions were a challenge for crews early on.

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian wants to add life ring kiosks at the pier, but a plan, including maintenance and a leasing agreement would have to be presented in writing to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

"The rings will help, but we still need to find a solution to this. This is not going to be a simple solution, and so you have to deal with it accordingly," said Mayor Antaramian.

Mayor Antaramian said city leaders spoke with the Army Corps of Engineers about changing the infrastructure of the pier, which they weren't interested in doing. In the meantime, city leaders are planning to add three life rings on the Harbor Park side of the pier, which could happen within weeks.